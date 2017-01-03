611 2017 excursion tickets to go on sale January 12

Related Coverage 611’s 2017 excursion schedule announced

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Mark your calendars because on January 12 at noon, tickets for the 611’s 2017 excursion.

611’s EXCURSION SCHEDULE

On April 22 and 23, full-day trips will depart Greensboro, N.C., to Roanoke, Va., and return to Greensboro.

611 will depart from Lynchburg, Va. for full-day excursions on May 6 and 7 to Petersburg Va. and return.

On May 27, 28 and 29, 611 will pull a total of six half-day trips. Morning excursions will run from Roanoke to Lynchburg and back via the Blue Ridge grade. Afternoon trips will run from Roanoke to Walton and return via the Christiansburg grade. The morning and afternoon trips are separate excursions.

• April 22, 2017 – The Roanoker, Greensboro, N.C. to Roanoke, Va.

• April 23, 2017 – The Roanoker, Greensboro, N.C. to Roanoke, Va.

• May 6, 2017 – The Cavalier, Lynchburg, Va., to Petersburg, Va.

• May 7, 2017 – The Cavalier, Lynchburg, Va., to Petersburg, Va.

• May 27, 2017 – The Powhatan Arrow, Roanoke, Va., to Lynchburg, Va.

• May 27, 2017 – The Pocahontas, Roanoke, Va., to Walton (Radford), Va.

• May 28, 2017 – The Powhatan Arrow, Roanoke, Va., to Lynchburg, Va.

• May 28, 2017 – The Pocahontas, Roanoke, Va., to Walton (Radford), Va.

• May 29, 2017 – The Powhatan Arrow, Roanoke, Va., to Lynchburg, Va.

• May 29, 2017 – The Pocahontas, Roanoke, Va., to Walton (Radford), Va.

For excursion information and to sign up for email notifications, visit www.FireUp611.org