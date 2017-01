MONETA (WSLS 10) – A Huddleston woman died late last week after being hit by a pickup truck in Moneta.

State Police say Leiben Patrick, 36, was walking in the road when she was hit by a Chevy Silverado driving southbound on Route 122 near Route 903. The incident was reported to State Police at 4:43 p.m. Thursday. Police say Patrick was walking the same direction as the truck, so she may have had her back turned to traffic.

Patrick died at the scene. Police have not charged the driver.