UVA police investigate reported sex assault

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – University of Virginia police are investigating a report of a sexual assault.

According to police, a female victim reported meeting a male suspect at a local restaurant and later being physically and sexually assaulted in a residence.

The assault was reported to police Sunday evening.

The suspect was described as a college-aged male. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

No further details were immediately released.

