Torc Robotics expands into the new year

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – A Blacksburg technology company has plans to grow heading into 2017.

Torc Robotics announced it will undergo a $200,000 expansion to its current facility in the Blacksburg Industrial Park, which is expected to create 20 new jobs.

The expansion will generate about 3,000 square feet of additional space for the company.

The Economic Development Authority of Montgomery County will pay for the work, with the agreement that Torc extends its lease in the Blacksburg location through 2022.

Torc specializes in self-driving vehicles, automation and robotics.

