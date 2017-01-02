Richmond pays $138,000 to Redskins for training camp

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden signs autographs for fans after the morning walk through at the Washington Redskins NFL football teams training camp in Richmond, Va., Saturday, July 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond officials have paid more than $138,000 to the Washington Redskins for the privilege of hosting the NFL team’s training camp this year.

The annual payment by the Richmond Economic Development Authority is on top of the $11 million that the authority and the city spent to build the team’s training facility.

The team requires Richmond to contribute $500,000 a year to defray some of the costs associated with practicing about 115 miles south of the Redskins’ regular facility in Ashburn. Richmond officials hoped the contribution to be covered by sponsorships and other services including meals and transportation.

The payment is lower than in past years, and officials with the authority tell The Richmond Times-Dispatch that they hope to continue reducing the amount they have to give the team.

