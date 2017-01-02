Remembering Sarabeth Hammond

ROANOKE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Roanoke County Police are still waiting on official word from the medical examiner that the body of a young woman found near a car off of Bent Mountain is Sarabeth Hammond.

Meanwhile, friends prepare to honor the 17-year-old’s memory.

Local author Dan Smith said Hammond was like a granddaughter to him. He hopes to hold a memorial event for her on the roof of Center in the Square at a later date.

Smith was immediately impressed with Hammond’s writing talent the first time he read her blog. He invited her to teach at the upcoming Roanoke Regional Writers Conference. He said despite her young age, she had life experience and a lot to say. Hammond was also an actress and sold her own paintings.

Smith said despite being sick, the world was truly her oyster.

“She liked everything. She wanted to be everything. She wanted to be every place,” said Smith. “Her interests were huge and wide and deep.”

Smith said Hammond chose her own homeschool curriculum. She’d been living with her grandparents so she could experience New York City.