Hokies Evans and Ford declare for NFL Draft

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – Virginia Tech’s Isaiah Ford and Jérod Evans will not return for their senior seasons.

Evans tweeted his decision Monday evening

After much consideration, thought and prayer with my family, I have decided to forego my final year of eligibility and pursue my dream of playing in the NFL. I would like to personally thank Coach Fuente and his entire staff for helping me to grow as a player I also would like to thank my teammates and Hokie Nation for their unwavering support and for making me feel at home in Blacksburg. My time at Virginia Tech was extremely rewarding both on and off the field. I could not have asked for a better college experience. I am and always will be a Hokie! – Jérod Evans

Evans will finish his career with 3,546 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He also rushed the ball 204 times for 846 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The wide receiver tweeted his decision on Monday evening.

No looking back. Thank you for everything Hokie Nation! #ProudHokie pic.twitter.com/CbipqnE7Tz — Isaiah Ford (@IAF_1) January 2, 2017

He tweeted: “No looking back. Thank you for everything Hokie Nation!”

In addition to that, Ford tweeted out a graphic with the statement:

Hokie Nation – My decision to come to Blacksburg to play for Coach Beamer changed my life forever. The community supported me throughout this journey and created memories that I will always cherish. Since the Belk Bowl I have spent time with family and those closest to me to decide on my future. Since I was a kid I have dreamed of suiting up in the NFL and I have decided to begin that journey now. Virginia Tech could not have prepared me better and I will be back to earn my degree from he best school in the nation! I can’t thank the university coaches, teammates and fans enough as I continue to work to make you all proud.

Ford finished his Hokie career with 201 catches, 2,967 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns