Hokie Men’s BB team breaks into AP’s Top 25

BLACKSBURG (AP/WSLS 10) – The latest top 25 Associated Press Men’s basketball rankings are out. The only new member to the AP’s Top 25 is Virginia Tech, which beat Duke 89-75. The Hokies (12-1) jump in at No. 21, their first ranking since the opening week of the 2010-11 season.
