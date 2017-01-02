Financial advisors share money tips for 2017

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – Saving more money and spending less is one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions for 2017.

There were more than 15 million Google searches on that issue heading into the new year, a 17 percent increase from last year.

Financial experts recommended first creating a budget. That way, you know exactly where your money is going. In 2015, the average American household spent more than $3,000 going out to eat.

Also, if you are looking to purchase a new vehicle this year, financial advisors suggested buying a slightly used car rather than a brand new one.

They also said a reliable way to save money each month is to have a certain amount automatically withdrawn from your checking account monthly, rather than counting on yourself to manually do this each time.

“All this is about behavior management,” said Blacksburg financial advisor Joel Williams. “It’s not about the stock market. You have to have a plan and stick to it.”