Despite fire, Mount Regis Center continues to help addicts recover

SALEM (WSLS 10) – A rehab center which helps people overcome addiction is now trying to overcome an obstacle of its own. A fire destroyed the Mount Regis Center over the weekend.

Thankfully no one was hurt in the fire, but staff now face the challenge of providing treatment without having a permanent facility.

“It’s a trying time, but we teach our patients to be overcomers and now we have to demonstrate that,” said Lisa Hatcher, Mount Regis Center Director of Business Development.

Mount Regis workers said 20 of the 21 patients being treated at the time of the fire continue to get services from counselors. Hatcher said the patients have been moved to a safe location and hopes that losing the building doesn’t prevent others from seeking help.

“We don’t want to let the people who would normally call us and coming in for service maybe not make the call to someone else and maybe live with addiction for the rest of their lives because we had this obstacle,” explained Hatcher.

The fire comes as construction is underway at the organization’s new facility, which wasn’t expected to be ready for another three months.

“Crews are trying to see how they can expedite their construction process and move it up,” said Hatcher.

For now, the rehab center is working with other agencies, including church groups like Bethel Baptist Church in Salem to collect donations for patients.

“We try to meet as many needs as we can, our motto here is ‘see a need meet a need'”, said Hilton Jeffreys, the lead pastor at Bethel Baptist Church.

Jeffreys said this week they are opening the church as a drop-off center for Mount Regis donations. A list of items needed are listed on the Mount Regis Center Facebook page.

“Just pray that they can be a help and a blessing to each patient and they can get through this,” said Jeffreys.

Despite the setback, staff say Mount Regis Center will recover and continue helping others overcome addiction.