CRAIG COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Craig County. Dispatchers say the accident is outside of New Castle on Route 311 and one lane of traffic is open.

Appalachian Power is reporting about 400 customers without power in Craig County with an estimated restoration time of 10 a.m.

We’re waiting on more information from the Craig County Sheriff’s Office. Stay with WSLS 10 for updates.