Christiansburg Best Buy now an Apple-authorized service provider

CHRISTIANSBURG (WSLS 10) – If you have an Apple product that’s damaged, you no longer have to drive to an Apple Store to receive one-on-one service.

Out of dozens of Best Buy stores across Virginia, Apple selected the Christiansburg to provide Apple repair services.

“[We’re] excited for opportunity, gives more exposure to us, shows we have great partnership with Apple, we have a lot of university students in this area, gives them more options to get that support,” explained the store’s general manager Lawrence Kim.

The Christiansburg Best Buy is now the only Best Buy that’s also an Apple-authorized service provider in Virginia.

Best Buy workers are still being trained by Apple specialists as this new repair service is still in its infancy stage.

Local college students are pleasantly surprised by the new service.

“That’s awesome! It’s literally 10 minutes from me and if anything happened I could just come right here,” said Radford University student Amber Perkins.

In addition to the convenience of this location, Best Buy employees said the Apple repair service also gives customers a peace of mind.

“It’s a great thing for the New River Valley, especially with so many students, and I see them on campus that have Apples and iPhones. I think it’s a good thing. They can come quickly and get things taken care of,” said Virginia Tech employee Melissa Breen.

Rather than driving to the nearest Apple Store, you can now make a reservation in Christiansburg, for your Apple repairs and solutions.

“Not everyone likes the phone side, they like the face-to-face interaction, or if you’re doing it through shipping, there’s some waiting that goes with that, so we’re providing options with face-to-face support,” continued Kim.

“I come here because they do carry Apple products and now they have an even better advantage with the service center,” said Blacksburg resident Herman Doswald.