Beat the burnout and keep your 2017 workout resolutions

Roanoke (WSLS10)– People are kicking off a new work week and the start of 2017 with some big New Year’s Resolutions. Getting in shape is one of the most popular goals and January 2 is National Personal Trainer Awareness Day.

Trainers can play a major role in helping you reach your fitness and health goals. Cal Buck, the Wellness Director at the Kirk Family YMCA, says in order to be successful with your workout goals– you need to understand what you want to achieve and why you are there.

“What’s your motivation and what is your goal,” he asks. “With New Year’s Resolutions, sometimes people aren’t sure exactly why they’re here. They know they should be here but they don’t know why they’re here.”

Here are some workouts you can try at home or take with you to the gym as you start your new year’s resolutions:

Throughout the month of January, the YMCA is lifting the joining fees– a savings of up to $50 or more depending on your membership plan.