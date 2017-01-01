Three people taken to hospital following crash in Danville

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Danville.

Police received a call about the crash around 8:25 p.m. Sunday. The crash happened on Mount Cross Road at the city’s limit.

Danville Police said both the drivers had to be taken out of their vehicles. It took crews 30-35 minutes to remove one of the drivers. That person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

It took crews one hour to remove someone from the second vehicle. That vehicle had a passenger inside.

No word on their conditions, but police said one of them was unconscious at the scene.

All three are from Pittsylvania County.

Police said one of the vehicles crossed the line and hit the other car head-on. Both vehicles were totaled.

Charges are pending.