Roanoke Police serve warrant in Garden City New Year’s Eve night

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Heavy police presence on a Roanoke street had many residents concerned New Year’s Eve night.

According to Roanoke City Police, officers were called to the Garden City area to serve a warrant after a call about a domestic dispute. The call came in at 10:50 p.m.

Several patrol cars parked on Troxell Road to serve the warrant out of Amelia County on Bryan Keith Lascolette of Roanoke who was located at a home on Ventor Street.

Officers were on high alert after they say Lascolette made a statement about possibly having hostages, however, that wasn’t the case. Police say Lascolette refused to come out of the Ventor Street home. Lascolette wasn’t served until 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning after police say he barricaded himself in the home.

No injuries were reported.