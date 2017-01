ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke City Police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night in Roanoke.

Police said it happened around 8:25 Sunday night in the 500 block of Rutherford Avenue.

One man was shot in the leg and back, he is expected to be okay.

Police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting. The suspect has not been identified.

