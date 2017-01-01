Hokies get Four-Star Commit at Under Armour All-America Game

Orlando (WSLS-10 SPORTS)- The Hokies landed a four-star linebacker defensive end prospect for 2017. Nathan Proctor Jr. announced his decision before the Under Armour All-America game in Orlando on national television.

“I’ll be headed to school at Virginia Tech, ” Proctor announced. ESPN Announcer Matt Schick-ESPN Announcer: “Nathan Proctor Junior headed to Virginia tech why Blacksburg? ” Because of the whole lunchpail defense that Bud Foster has and the unique offense that Coach Fuente is putting together, ” explained Proctor.

Proctor chooses Virginia Tech over Penn State and Pittsburgh. The 6-3, 200 pound star could be Bud Foster’s next great rush end in the lunch pail defense.

Also at the 10th annual All-America game, Appomattox Coach Doug Smith was honored as one of the two national winners of the Cellular One Most Valuable Coach awards.He receives a trophy and 5 thousand dollars as part of the program.