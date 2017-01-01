Hokies get Four-Star Commit at Under Armour All-America Game

John Appicello By Published:
proctor

Orlando (WSLS-10 SPORTS)- The Hokies landed a four-star linebacker defensive end prospect for 2017. Nathan Proctor Jr. announced his decision before the Under Armour All-America game in Orlando on national television.

“I’ll be headed to school at Virginia Tech, ” Proctor announced. ESPN Announcer Matt Schick-ESPN Announcer: “Nathan Proctor Junior headed to Virginia tech why Blacksburg?    ” Because of the whole lunchpail defense that Bud Foster has and the unique offense that Coach Fuente is putting together, ” explained Proctor.

Proctor chooses Virginia Tech over Penn State and Pittsburgh. The 6-3, 200 pound star could be Bud Foster’s next great rush end in the lunch pail defense.

Also at the 10th annual All-America game, Appomattox Coach Doug Smith was honored as one of the two national winners  of the Cellular One Most Valuable Coach awards.He receives a trophy and 5 thousand dollars as part of the program.

 

Related Posts

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s