Crowds welcome 2017 at Big Lick Downtown Countdown complete with special suprises

Rachel Lucas By Published:

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Ringing in 2017 in New Year’s Eve style, hundreds gathered in downtown Roanoke for the fourth annual Big Lick Downtown Countdown.

Complete with food, drinks and live musical entertainment, crowds gathered to countdown the last seconds of 2017 as they watched a projected star rise on the market building.nye-proposal
That’s not all WSLS 10 cameras caught. Perhaps one of the first engagements of 2017 was recorded as a one man bent down on one knee to pop the big question.

Michael Mauceri of Roanoke proposed to then girlfriend, now fiancée Ashley Froy. She said “yes.”

Congratulations to Michael and Ashley!

