18-year-old found shot at Lynchburg Super 8 Motel

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – An 18-year-old was found shot at a motel in Lynchburg shortly after midnight Sunday morning.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers responded to a report that someone had been shot at the Super 8 Motel on 3736 Candlers Mountain Road.

The call came in at 12:08 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 18-year-old Adrian Caron Ligon of Lynchburg with multiple gunshot wounds. Ligon was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The incident remains under investigation by the LPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.