LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – One of three winning $1 million tickets in the Virginia New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in Lynchburg.

The ticket was purchased at the Speedway on Campbell Avenue, according to the Virginia Lottery. The other tickets were sold in Richmond and Manassas.

Six $25,000 winning tickets were bought in Rustburg, Charlottesville, Yorktown, Culpeper, Richmond and Dumfries.