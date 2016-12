DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Danville Police are investigating an armed robbery.

According to the Danville Police department it happened in the 200 block of Clarkson Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

A 46-year-old man says he got out of his car at his house when three men came out from behind the home.

The suspects were armed with handguns and robbed the man, searched his car aand took an undisclosed amount of cash

Police say the investigation is ongoing.