Man charged with murder after trailer fire kills two women and young girl

CAMPBELL CO. (WSLS 10) –A man was arrested Friday in connection to the deaths of two Gladys women and a young girl who died in a trailer fire.

Police say the three were killed on December 18, 2016 after a trailer caught fire in the 5000 block of Marysville Road, Gladys.

The victims were 48-year-old Melynda Ann Callaham, 28-year-old Francheska Danielle Lane and 7-year-old Kadriana Lane, all three of whom died in the fire.

Police say the fire started in relation to a domestic dispute.

31-year-old Martelle Dashay Wooding of Altavista was arrested and charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder in connection with the fire. Police say he knew one of the victims, Francheska Lane.

The investigation is ongoing.

