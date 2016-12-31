Body found matching description of missing Roanoke County teen

sarabeth-hammond

UPDATE: A body matching the description of Sarabeth Hammond was recovered near the car on Bent Mountain Road.

Roanoke County Police say they believe the car hit a cement embankment in front of a house on Bent Mountain Road and they believe the car veered off the mountain.

The car fell about 150 feet and police believe a body was ejected from the car.

Authorities say a suitcase which belonged to Hammond and prescription medications in her name were found.

The body has not been identified yet and was taken to the medical examiner for positive identification.

The car was discovered by a person checking on a vacant house for sale on Bent Mountain Road Saturday, according to Roanoke County Police.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after around 2 p.m.

Hammond’s family has been notified.

ROANOKE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Authorities say a Hyundai vehicle matching the description of the vehicle of a missing Roanoke County teen has been located off of Bent Mountain Road.

Police said Sarabeth Hammond, 17, was driving a 2016 white Hyundai Elantra.

Hammond was last heard from at 6:30 p.m. on December 28. She is 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has green eyes and blonde hair.

Roanoke County Police, Virginia State Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue conducted a search on Friday afternoon near Bent Mountain.

WSLS 10 has a crew on the scene, stick with us for updates.

