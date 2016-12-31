71-year-old man shot at home by intruder

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Danville Police are investigating a shooting and armed robbery.

According to the Danville Police department it happened at a home on Wooding Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night.

The homeowner, a 71-year-old man was home when he says he got a knock on the door. When he opened the door, he says a man forced his way in his home and demanded money while brandishing a hand gun.

The two men exchanged gunfire and the victim was hit in the arm. The victim was treated and released from Danville Regional Medical Center.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

