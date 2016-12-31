20 Florida State gets past #12 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Dwayne Bacon scored 26 of his 29 points after halftime and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 4 seconds left, lifting No. 20 Florida State past No. 12 Virginia 60-58 on Saturday.

Bacon scored the last seven points during a 9-0 run for the Seminoles (14-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) that turned a 51-49 deficit into a 56-51 lead, and then answered quickly after Kyle Guy’s 3-pointer had given Virginia a 58-57 lead with 8.8 seconds to play.

Guy scored 14 points and three others had 10 for Virginia (11-2, 1-1), which lost for just the second time in its last 37 ACC home games.

Xavier Rathan-Mayes added 10 points for the Seminoles, all in the first half.

The Seminoles won their 10th straight as they began a stretch of six consecutive games against teams in the Top 25, or likely to be there.

Virginia’s London Perrantes tried a half-court heave at the buzzer, and it was on line, but came up well short.

12/31/2016 4:12:03 PM (GMT -5:00)