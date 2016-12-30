Where are the recipients of Dolly Parton’s My People Fund living?

GATLINBURG (WATE) – The money from Dolly Parton’s My People Fund is separate from what the city and county is doing for the victims. Gatlinburg City Manager Cindy Ogle says all of the families who lost their homes are in temporary housing across the county thanks to organizations like the Pigeon Forge Rotary Club and the state Housing Coalition for Homeless.

“In the meantime, we’re working very closely with the other cities to see what we can do in a quick manner to provide some interim housing, but again, taking this opportunity to build some more permanent housing,” said Ogle.

If you have a question about the wildfires or the rebuilding process in general, call (865) 633-6867 or email rebuildinggatlinburg@wate.com.