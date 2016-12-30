What’s News Today: December 30, 2016

Patrick McKee By Published: Updated:
whatsnews

(WSLS 10) – Recruits will graduate today from the Danville Fire Department Academy. Earlier this week, the recruits completed their final live burn. Graduation is at 2 p.m. The recruits will be working their full time shift this weekend or early next week.

Amazon wants to replicate the success of its Prime Day with a one day sale for digital devices. The sale started this morning at three and will run for 24 hours. The online retailer promises deep discounts on apps, e-books, games, movies, music and other digital content. Amazon hopes the sale will encourage people who received gadgets for Christmas to splurge on them right away.

Related Posts

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s