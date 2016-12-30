What’s News Today: December 30, 2016

(WSLS 10) – Recruits will graduate today from the Danville Fire Department Academy. Earlier this week, the recruits completed their final live burn. Graduation is at 2 p.m. The recruits will be working their full time shift this weekend or early next week.

Amazon wants to replicate the success of its Prime Day with a one day sale for digital devices. The sale started this morning at three and will run for 24 hours. The online retailer promises deep discounts on apps, e-books, games, movies, music and other digital content. Amazon hopes the sale will encourage people who received gadgets for Christmas to splurge on them right away.