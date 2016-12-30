What led to Virginia Tech’s historic Belk Bowl victory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSLS 10) – If you stopped watching Thursday’s Belk Bowl at halftime, you would never have guessed the ending. Down 24-0 at halftime, the Hokies came out in the second half and cashed in four Arkansas turnovers for four touchdowns and scored 35 unanswered points for the biggest comeback in Virginia Tech history.

The Virginia Tech Hokies came out flat in their first-ever trip to the Belk Bowl, being shutout in the first half, but the defense provided the spark that they needed and ultimately willed them to victory.

“Play defense in the second half with an edge and it kind of lit the fire. Getting a turnover built us some momentum and we start chipping away at it,” explained Hokies head coach Justin Fuente.

Bud Foster’s group had 6 sacks for 37 yards and forced three turnovers that resulted in 28 of the Hokies’ 35-point second half.

“Personally I knew the defense will make a play for some time. We’ve been down you know, they made a big stop and get things started so I knew it would just be a matter of time before they did and the first turnover we got put us in good field position and we punched it in there and played with more energy,” said Hokies wide receiver Cam Phillips.

“Yeah it was awesome like I said, we have a lot of character and a lot of perseverance on this team and we just kept chipping away and obviously it worked out for us,” said Hokies fullback Sam Rogers.

It was a complete team every that got the Hokies this big comeback win in the Belk Bowl and ending their season on a high note.