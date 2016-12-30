Snowfall totals for SW Virginia & West Virginia

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Most residents in southwest Virginia woke up Friday morning to snow on the ground. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has released official snowfall totals for Friday morning. The areas that received the most snow were in the New River Valley and areas of West Virginia. Here’s a look at the totals:

Location Time Reported Accumulation (inches) Bath County Ingalls Field 8:30 1.5 Burnsville 10:28 0.5 Bland County Ceres 8:50 2 Rocky Gap 8:45 1 Carroll County Woodlawn 8:15 2 City of Roanoke RKE Airport 10:21 0.1 Craig County Eggleston 10:49 1.8 Grayson County Comers Rock 6:50 4 Baywood 9:13 2 Fries 8:00 2 Montgomery County Christiansburg 7:00 1 Blacksburg 9:32 1 Roanoke County Bent Mountain 6:15 0.8 Cave Spring 9:00 0.3