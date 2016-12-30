Snowfall totals for SW Virginia & West Virginia

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) –  Most residents in southwest Virginia woke up Friday morning to snow on the ground.  The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has released official snowfall totals for Friday morning.  The areas that received the most snow were in the New River Valley and areas of West Virginia.   Here’s a look at the totals:

Location Time Reported Accumulation (inches)
Bath County
Ingalls Field 8:30 1.5
Burnsville 10:28 0.5
Bland County
Ceres 8:50 2
Rocky Gap 8:45 1
Carroll County
Woodlawn 8:15 2
City of Roanoke
RKE Airport 10:21 0.1
Craig County
Eggleston 10:49 1.8
Grayson County
Comers Rock 6:50 4
Baywood 9:13 2
Fries 8:00 2
Montgomery County
Christiansburg 7:00 1
Blacksburg 9:32 1
Roanoke County
Bent Mountain 6:15 0.8
Cave Spring 9:00 0.3

 

