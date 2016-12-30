Snow covers NRV early Friday morning

Bethany Teague By Published: Updated:
new-river-valley

PULASKI (WSLS 10) – People across the New River Valley woke up to a snow-covered ground Friday morning.

Montgomery County and Giles ended up with a coating to 2 inches of accumulation, while some places in Grayson County finished the day with about 4 inches.

Icy roads led to a number of accidents across southwest Virginia as tractor-trailer incidents caused major delays on Interstate 81 in Pulaski, Montgomery and Bedford counties.

“I had to shovel my driveway so me and my wife could get out,” said Pulaski resident Leonard Walker. “It made me about 30 minutes late for work.”

The snowfall died down for most people in the New River Valley around mid-morning Friday.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s