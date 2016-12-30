Snow covers NRV early Friday morning

Related Coverage Snowfall totals for SW Virginia & West Virginia

PULASKI (WSLS 10) – People across the New River Valley woke up to a snow-covered ground Friday morning.

Montgomery County and Giles ended up with a coating to 2 inches of accumulation, while some places in Grayson County finished the day with about 4 inches.

Icy roads led to a number of accidents across southwest Virginia as tractor-trailer incidents caused major delays on Interstate 81 in Pulaski, Montgomery and Bedford counties.

“I had to shovel my driveway so me and my wife could get out,” said Pulaski resident Leonard Walker. “It made me about 30 minutes late for work.”

The snowfall died down for most people in the New River Valley around mid-morning Friday.