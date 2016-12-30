Roanoke County police define search area as they continue looking for missing teen

ROANOKE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Roanoke County police have narrowed their search for a missing 17-year-old to an approximate two-mile search area.
Sarabeth Hammond was last heard from at 6:30 p.m. on December 28. She is 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has green eyes and blonde hair.
Roanoke County Police, Virginia State Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue are conducting a search on Friday afternoon of the Bent Mountain area.
Using cell phone analysis the agencies have defined a search area across Bent Mountain. Virginia State Police will conduct an aerial search.
Anyone with information about Sarabeth’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Emergency Communications Center at 540-562-3265.