Roanoke County police define search area as they continue looking for missing teen

By Published: Updated:
sarabeth-hammond

ROANOKE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Roanoke County police have narrowed their search for a missing 17-year-old to an approximate two-mile search area.

Sarabeth Hammond was last heard from at 6:30 p.m. on December 28. She is 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has green eyes and blonde hair.

Roanoke County Police, Virginia State Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue are conducting a search on Friday afternoon of the Bent Mountain area.

Using cell phone analysis the agencies have defined a search area across Bent Mountain. Virginia State Police will conduct an aerial search.

Anyone with information about Sarabeth’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Emergency Communications Center at 540-562-3265.

