Road conditions causing traffic incidents in Southwest Virginia

UPDATE:9:09 a.m – VDOT reports the accident in Bedford County has been cleared.

VDOT is reporting accidents, delays, and backups across the area this morning.

Keep up with the latest on area traffic patterns by clicking here.

Here is a list of the current delays and locations from VDOT:

A disabled tractor-trailer is causing a six-mile delay on I-81 southbound, at mile marker 105 in Montgomery County. One travel lane is closed.

A tractor-trailer accident on US-460 in Bedford County, near Camp Jaycee Road is causing a two-mile backup. The east right lane is closed.