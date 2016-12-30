Road conditions causing traffic incidents in Southwest Virginia

Published: Updated:
UPDATE:9:09 a.m –  VDOT reports the accident in Bedford County has been cleared.

VDOT is reporting accidents, delays, and backups across the area this morning.

Here is a list of the current delays and locations from VDOT:

  • A disabled tractor-trailer is causing a six-mile delay on I-81 southbound, at mile marker 105 in Montgomery County. One travel lane is closed.
  • A tractor-trailer accident on US-460 in Bedford County, near Camp Jaycee Road is causing a two-mile backup. The east right lane is closed.

