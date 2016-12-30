Police officer helps when family’s dog gets hit on interstate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque couple wants to thank a state police officer who helped them when their dog was hit and killed on the freeway.

Officer David Esquibel says he saw the couple parked off I-25 near Rio Bravo with their hazards on.

When he asked them if they needed help, they told him that their dog, Timmy, had jumped out of the car and was hit. He was dead, but they didn’t want to leave Timmy behind.

“When I saw the look on their face, I could put myself in their shoes, because I have dogs as well,” said Esquibel.

Esquibel got Timmy’s body off the freeway. The family wants to have Timmy cremated.

Thursday they issued a statement saying, “Your job as a police officer is very hard, yet you managed to take the time to help us during a tough situation.”