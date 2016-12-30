Police officer helps when family’s dog gets hit on interstate

Kayla Root Published:
officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque couple wants to thank a state police officer who helped them when their dog was hit and killed on the freeway.

Officer David Esquibel says he saw the couple parked off I-25 near Rio Bravo with their hazards on.

When he asked them if they needed help, they told him that their dog, Timmy, had jumped out of the car and was hit. He was dead, but they didn’t want to leave Timmy behind.

“When I saw the look on their face, I could put myself in their shoes, because I have dogs as well,” said Esquibel.

Esquibel got Timmy’s body off the freeway. The family wants to have Timmy cremated.

Thursday they issued a statement saying, “Your job as a police officer is very hard, yet you managed to take the time to help us during a tough situation.”

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s