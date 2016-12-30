Police: Lynchburg police officer charged with shoplifting at Kroger

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – A Lynchburg police officer is now on administrative leave after being charged in connection to a shoplifting incident at Kroger.

On December 22, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office obtained and served a misdemeanor warrant on Lynchburg Police Senior Officer Travis L. Dooley on a charge of petit larceny.

The warrant is related to an alleged shoplifting incident involving Dooley that happened on December 19, at the Kroger located at 15069 Forest Road, Forest, VA, according to the police department.

Dooley, who has worked for the Lynchburg police department for seven years, was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident, according to the police department.

He has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of both a criminal and internal investigation, which the department says is typical procedure.

The Lynchburg Police Department is reviewing the matter internally, while the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is handling the criminal investigation.