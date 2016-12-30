Northside Takes Title, Fleming Boys, Brookville Girls advance

Salem (WSLS-10 SPORTS)- Northside won their home tournament for a third year in row, defeating William Byrd 72-48. North Cross won the third place game over Christiansburg 53-50. Blacksburg won the 5th place game over Faith Christian 69-58, and Giles defeated Roanoke Catholic in the 7th place contest 57-53.

Meanwhile, at the K-Guard Classic in Salem, William Fleming advanced to the finals with a win over Alleghany 66-51. Cave Spring will join them in the final game after defeating Lord Botetourt 54-38.

In girls action, Brookville advances with a 68-48 win over Abingdon in the Knights Winter Classic. The Bees will take on Broadway in the tournament final after they edged Lord Botetourt 49-43. Other games at Cave Spring included Northside over Patrick Henry 69-24 and George Wythe defeating the host Lady Knights of Cave Spring 60-38.