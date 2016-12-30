Man charged with second-degree murder after fatal shooting in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY (WSLS 10) – A 63-year-old man now faces a second-degree murder charge after another man was found shot dead in a vehicle on Friday afternoon.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8000 block of Red House Road in Gladys for a 911 call at about 1:20 p.m. on Friday, December 30.

When deputies arrived, they found 55-year-old Samuel Dawson dead in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dawson lived on Red House Road.

At the scene, 63-year-old Ralph Jeffrey Ramsey was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities believe a possible ongoing land dispute between the two men could be the cause of the shooting.

Ramsey is being held at Campbell County Adult Detention Center.