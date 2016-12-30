Man charged with second-degree murder after fatal shooting in Campbell County

By Published: Updated:
ralph-ramsey-169

CAMPBELL COUNTY (WSLS 10) – A 63-year-old man now faces a second-degree murder charge after another man was found shot dead in a vehicle on Friday afternoon.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8000 block of Red House Road in Gladys for a 911 call at about 1:20 p.m. on Friday, December 30.

When deputies arrived, they found 55-year-old Samuel Dawson dead in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dawson lived on Red House Road.

At the scene, 63-year-old Ralph Jeffrey Ramsey was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities believe a possible ongoing land dispute between the two men could be the cause of the shooting.

Ramsey is being held at Campbell County Adult Detention Center.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s