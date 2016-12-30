FERC releases draft Environmental Impact Statement regarding Atlantic Coast Pipeline

By Published:
Atlantic Coast Pipeline chooses alternative segments for proposed route (Image 1)

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) –  The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission released its draft environmental impact statement for the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline on Friday.

Building and operating the pipeline would result in temporary and permanent environmental impacts, some of which would be adverse, according to the statement.

However, Atlantic and Dominion Transmission, Incorporated plan to take measures to ensure the effects are minimized.

In fact, according to the report, the majority of project effects, except the impacts on forest vegetation, would be reduced to less-than-significant levels.

Click here to read the full report.

Comments on the draft EIS must be received in Washington, DC on or before April 6, 2017. Once the final EIS is issued, the FERC Commissioners will take into consideration staff’s recommendations when they make a decision on the projects.

