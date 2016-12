DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Police in Danville say a 25-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

It happened at about 10 p.m., in the 300 block of Chatelaine Avenue.

The woman said two black men, wearing blue bandanas, approached her. One of the men then pulled out a gun and robbed her of her keys before running away.

Police say the woman did not suffer any injuries.