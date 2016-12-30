eRecycling Drive set for Jan. 14 in Roanoke

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Get rid of old electronics cluttering your house.

Come to Grand Home Furnishings near Valley View Mall in Roanoke on January 14 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There, you’ll be able to safely dispose of your old electronics for free at the 10 Cares Grand Home Furnishings eRecycling Drive.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Center in the Square.

One important note, at the drive, tube TVs or CRT monitors will not be accepted.

