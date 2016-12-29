WV Amber Alert canceled, 16 year old found safe

BECKLEY, WV (WVVA-TV) A 16-year-old girl who police say went missing on Wednesday has been found safe. Jaddah Lashay Rodgers was located Thursday in Raleigh County. West Virginia authorities issued an Amber Alert Wednesday saying the teen was in extreme danger.

The juvenile victim has been located and has been safely returned to her family. -Det. Cpl. J. S. Stewart, Beckley Police Dept.

Police continue to search for 20-year-old Lawrence Asbury, III. A warrant for his arrest has been issued. Asbury’s vehicle, a 1995 Chevy Blazer, was located overnight. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Beckley Police Dept. at 304-256-1720.