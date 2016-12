HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are cleaning up after a Henrico Park was vandalized overnight.

The Tuckahoe Little League complex’s exterior walls were spray painted with offensive, racist, and vulgar graffiti.

Henrico Police said a bathroom was also vandalized.

It’s still unknown who is responsible for the graffiti, but Henrico Police are now investigating the incident.

Click here to check on crime in your area.