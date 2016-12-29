Save cash, earn cash; Goodwill offers options for shoppers this time of year

Rachel Lucas
goodwill

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) –  It’s a good time to save and earn money all at the same place this time of year.

goodwill2Goodwill stores across our area are busy after the holidays with an influx of donations.

Vice President of Marketing and Communications Kelly Sandridge says this comes as people are getting rid of items that have been replaced with something they may have received at Christmas.

Not only can shoppers find a bargain, they can also earn cash back in tax credits.

“There are a lot of people who are cleaning out there closets, trying to make room after what they got for Christmas. So they are donating to goodwill to get that last minute tax deduction. So, it’s a great time to come in, we are getting new stuff in all the time through donations and we are getting them out on the floor quickly,” Sandridge said.

The deadline to make a drop off donation to receive a tax credit is 8 p-m on New Year’s Eve. Monetary donations can be made online as well.

