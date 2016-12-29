Round Town: New Year’s Celebrations

(WSLS 10) – Ring in the new year in downtown Roanoke at the Big Lick Downtown Countdown. Numerous bands, food trucks and vendors will set up in Market Square Plaza Saturday night. The celebration begins at 7:30, leading up to the star rise at midnight. Tickets start at $20.

Head to the Salem Civic Center on Saturday for New Years at Noon, featuring the world’s largest bouncy ball drop. This family friendly features inflatables, face painting, a laser tag arena, as well as 20,000 bouncy balls dropping from the ceiling. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $7 or you can get a four pack for $25.

Go ice skating at the Berglund Center. A DJ will be there playing your favorite music and taking requests on Friday. Skating is 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $6 with skate rental costing $2.

The Robert E. Lee Hotel in Lexington will ring in 2017 Saturday night. The hotel will hold a masquerade themed celebration, welcoming the Phantom of the Opera. Tickets are available for the celebration, dinner or a stay at the hotel. Dinner is served from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the celebration starting at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $29.

The Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount holds a New Year’s Eve Bash. Three bands will perform with party favors and champagne included. Tickets start at $27. The show begins at 9 p.m.