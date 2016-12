ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke County Police are seeking information from the public about 17-year old Sarabeth Rose Hammond.

Sarabeth is described as 5’3″, 115 lbs with green eyes and blonde hair. She was last heard from at 6:30 p.m. on December 28.

Anyone with information about Sarabeth’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or (540) 562-3265.