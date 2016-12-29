Roanoke County Firefighters extinguish Williamson Road business fire

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke Fire and Rescue crews say a contractor using a torch accidentally sparked lint that caused a fire at Valley Cleaners on Williamson Road Thursday afternoon.  Fire crews from Hollins, North County, and Fort Lewis along with a Roanoke City crew responded to the call.

When crews arrived, they found heavy black smoke coming from the business.

A worker was able to extinguish much of the fire by using a fire extinguisher.  It took firefighters only moments to finish the job.

One firefighter was injured and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

 

 

