Pittsylvania Co. Deputies searching for missing man

PITTSYLVANIA CO. (WSLS 10) The Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office is asking for information from the public in regards to the whereabouts of Timothy Wesley Barbour.

Barbour, 56, was last seen in the Gretna community of Pittsylvania County earlier this week.

Barbour is believed to have been traveling an a 1999 dark blue Jeep Cherokee with license plate SKN-YRD. The vehicle would also appear to have front end damage to the grill area.

Barbour is considered missing and endangered due to his medical conditions. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Barbour or has seen or spoken to Barbour is asked to contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office at 434-432-7931 or email sar@pittgov.org.