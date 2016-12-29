Obama imposes sanctions on Russia in response to hacking of US election

President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the Brady press briefing room at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
WASHINGTON, DC  (NBC News) –  The Obama administration imposed sanctions against two Russian intelligence agencies and several high-ranking intelligence officers in retaliation for the alleged orchestration of hacking attacks designed to interfere in the presidential election. The White House also announced it will expel 35 Russian intelligence operatives and close two Russian compounds in the U.S.  The actions were outlined in an executive order announced by the Treasury Department on Thursday afternoon.

The sanctions essentially put a freeze on any assets the targets have in the United States, which would be limited. There were no new economic sanctions imposed on Russia itself or its political leadership.

There was no immediate response from Moscow. In anticipation of the announcement, Russia on Wednesday called the hacking allegations “misinformation” and “lies” and vowed to respond to any retribution.

“We can only add that if Washington takes new hostile steps, it will receive an answer,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement posted on the ministry’s website.

“This applies to any actions against Russian diplomatic missions in the United States, which will immediately backfire at U.S. diplomats in Russia. The Obama administration probably does not care at all about the future of bilateral relations, but history will hardly forgive it for this après-nous-le-deluge attitude.”

As NBC News first reported two weeks ago, US intelligence officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin was personally involved in the alleged hacking campaign, and the CIA concluded the goal was to help elect Donald Trump by leaking emails that were embarrassing to Democrats.

Publicly, President Obama has blamed “the highest level” of the Russian government for the hacks, noting that “not much happens in Russia” without Putin giving the green light. Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said this week that there is broad support for sanctions against Russian and even the Russian president.

“I predict there will be bipartisan sanctions coming that will hit Russia hard, particularly Putin as an individual,” Graham told reporters in Riga, Latvia.

Russia has repeatedly denied involvement, and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has denied that his site was being used by the Russian government when it published emails stolen from Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

The Obama administration has indicated actions against Russia may go beyond the steps announced Thursday and include covert operations or cyber options

