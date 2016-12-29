Lawmakers to hear from public on governor’s budget proposals

By Published:
(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia residents will get a chance to weigh in on Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s proposed amendments to the state budget next week.

The General Assembly’s House Appropriations and Senate Finance Committees will hold regional public hearings Jan. 4 on the Democratic governor’s proposals.

Hearings will begin at 10 a.m. at the Northern VA Community College at Annandale in Fairfax County and at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. Hearings will begin at noon at Christopher Newport University in Newport News and at the General Assembly Building in Richmond.

McAuliffe’s proposals to close a more than $1 billion shortfall include cutting state funding for public universities and colleges by 5 percent and slowing the rollback of a program that requires some merchants to pay early estimated sales taxes.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s