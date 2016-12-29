Hokies Brace for Razorbacks Rugged Defensive Line

Charlotte (WSLS-10 SPORTS)- There has been plenty of Belk Bowl talk about the mammoth offensive front that Arkansas brings to the table. talked about the size of the razorbacks offensive line. But their defensive line is also tough…and there’s no doubt they’ll be in Virginia Tech’s face early and often.

“It’s one of the first things that sticks out on film is– They are a very big physical defense and their defensive line is really good up front. They had talented guys on the – so we will have our work cut out for us but we are excited for the challenge, ” explains senior fullback Sam Rogers.

The Arkansas defense held Missouri to only 131 yards in their regular season finale, with much of the credit given to an experienced defensive line. To be successful the Hokies offense will have to move quickly and efficiently.

Hokies head coach Justin Fuente explains- “They’re a big physical athletic defensive front. That’s the first thing that we need to be able to handle. They play quite a bit of man coverage, there will be some one on one match ups out there that we want to win.”

“Mixing in the tempos and hopefully we get the big guys on their front-four tired early so we can make our job easier for the front line and get the ball out and do more things. Once we get them tired that’s what we are trying to hit,” says Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans.

Evans also says defenses like Tennessee and Clemson have helped him prepare for the size and quickness they’ll see in the Razorbacks defensive front.

The Belk Bowl kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday from Charlotte.