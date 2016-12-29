Henry Co. man suspected of stabbing woman, assaulting two others

HENRY COUNTY (WSLS10) – A Henry County man remains behind bars suspected of stabbing a woman and assaulting two others.

According to the sheriff’s office, Coley Watkins stabbed Dorothy Lankford in the abdomen and assaulted her daughter, Ashley Lankford, and another man, Christopher Lee Thompson around 3 a.m.

It happened at 11965 Greensboro Rd. in Ridgeway.

Dorothy Lankford is being treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. According to the sheriff’s office, as of 5 p.m. Thursday she was in stable condition.

Her daughter received minor injuries.

Thompson was treated at Memorial Hospital in Martinsville and then arrested on an unrelated probation violation charge.

The sheriff’s office is not pursuing charges related to Thompson’s assault due to the fact that he refused to cooperate with the investigation.

As of Thursday afternoon, Watkins was charged with one count of felony malicious wounding, one count of felony domestic assault and battery, and one misdemeanor count of preventing someone from summoning law enforcement.