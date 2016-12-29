Henry Co. man suspected of stabbing woman, assaulting two others

Colter-small-headshot By Published:
VSP investigate fatal accident in Henry County (Cover)

HENRY COUNTY (WSLS10) – A Henry County man remains behind bars suspected of stabbing a woman and assaulting two others.

According to the sheriff’s office, Coley Watkins stabbed Dorothy Lankford in the abdomen and assaulted her daughter, Ashley Lankford, and another man, Christopher Lee Thompson around 3 a.m.

It happened at 11965 Greensboro Rd. in Ridgeway.

Dorothy Lankford is being treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. According to the sheriff’s office, as of 5 p.m. Thursday she was in stable condition.

Her daughter received minor injuries.

Thompson was treated at Memorial Hospital in Martinsville and then arrested on an unrelated probation violation charge.

The sheriff’s office is not pursuing charges related to Thompson’s assault due to the fact that he refused to cooperate with the investigation.

As of Thursday afternoon, Watkins was charged with one count of felony malicious wounding, one count of felony domestic assault and battery, and one misdemeanor count of preventing someone from summoning law enforcement.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s